Fox Valley food pantry asks for help

The food pantry serves more than 600 families in the Fox Valley every week
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A food pantry whose mission is to help its community is asking the community for help.

St. Joseph Food Pantry in Menasha is seeing increasing demand and decreasing donations. It serves more than 600 families every week, and leaders say client numbers are already surpassing last year’s.

With fewer donations, the pantry is purchasing more food to make up the difference and meet the needs of the families and partner agencies, Pillars Shelter and Harbor House.

St. Joseph’s says it’s welcoming food and monetary donations right now. The food pantry doesn’t receive any government funding.

Food donations can be brought to 1465A Opportunity Way in Menasha during these hours:

  • Monday: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

You can make a financial contribution online through the St. Joseph Food Pantry’s website.

If you’d like to donate your time or find out other ways to get involved, contact St. Joseph Food Pantry Development Director Heather Du Vall, (920) 734-9461, ext. 309.

