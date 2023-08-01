Driver accused of hitting Green Bay’s Main Street Commons ordered to face trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver accused of causing the partial collapse of a building near downtown Green Bay is closer to standing trial.

Tuesday, Merissa Reed, 29, waived her right to a preliminary hearing to hear the State’s evidence against her. The Brown County court bound Reed over for trial and scheduled her arraignment, when she’ll enter a plea, on August 28.

Reed is charged with reckless driving causing great bodily harm, knowingly driving while her license was suspended causing great bodily harm, and felony bail jumping for the crash on the 1200-block of Main St. on the night of July 23.

A minivan crashed into the brick front of Main Street Commons, causing the facade on one-third of the building to come down. A section of Main Street was closed for a week to demolish that part of the building, affecting 14 businesses.

Police are investigating whether Reed was racing another car. According to the criminal complaint, Reed says a car sped ahead of her minivan and cut in front of her after a traffic light at Main and Irwin streets, and as she tried to speed up and change lanes to pass it the other driver would speed up and swerve. Afraid she would hit the other car, she hit the brakes and the minivan went into a spin.

Reed said she didn’t remember hitting the building, only looking up and realizing the van was facing a different direction.

A 29-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for allegedly causing a crash that resulted in injuries and a partial building collapse in the 1200 block of Main Street, has been charged. (Green Bay Police)

