GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are responding to an active incident in Grand Chute.

A fire truck and Outagamie County sheriff deputy were spotted on scene, along with multiple other law enforcement vehicles. Part of the scene is sectioned off with police tape.

This news is developing and Action 2 News is working to confirm more information.

