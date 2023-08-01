3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: California critters (and one from Germany)

Tau fruit fly originates from Asia
Tau fruit fly originates from Asia(WJHG)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today, Brad has news of things that fly and crawl.

An Asian fruit fly is responsible for shutting down 79 square acres in Los Angeles County. Learn about the big threat this tiny fly poses to Los Angeles County’s other 3 million acres and beyond.

Also from Los Angeles County, the discovery of a new species of millipede. Unlike the fruit fly, California might want more of them.

Brad also has news from Germany of a spider that’s over 300 million years old. Was its fossil found under a 300-million-year-old newspaper? The answer, of course, is no, but watch 3 Brilliant Minutes with Brad Spakowitz to learn why its discovery is one for the history books.

