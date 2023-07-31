WARM, BUT NOT TOO HUMID... BUT HAZY FROM SOME SMOKE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Wildfire smoke thins out Tuesday. Heat and humidity increase this week.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here we go again... Another plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is heading into Wisconsin. It’s going to occasionally give us a hazy glow through Tuesday morning. This will be especially noticeable towards this evening’s sunset. Thankfully, most of this smoke is aloft in the sky, so we’re anticipating that our air quality will be okay.

With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will warm up into the low to middle 80s. It’s going to be a warm final day of July, but really not all that humid for this time of year. A disturbance moving through Upper Michigan might kick off an isolated afternoon thundershower towards the Menominee River and northern Door County. Most area will stay dry...

As the wind turns to the south, the humidity will rise into the midweek. Wednesday and Thursday look hot and sticky with highs near 90 degrees. We’re also expecting clusters of showers and thunderstorms through the midweek, as a cool front pushes towards the Great Lakes. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade might be necessary depending on the timing of these storms... Please make sure you check back in with us for forecast updates.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... Early indications suggest that Saturday evening’s Packers Family Night will be dry, but clouds will be increasing. Showers and thunderstorms seem more likely to pass through the area on Sunday. We’ll be adjusting our forecast during the week, as we get more refined data in the First Alert Weather Center.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Warm, but not humid. A stray thundershower NORTHEAST? HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Hazy moonlight. A mild night. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Sunshine, then clouds. Late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Early thunderstorms, then sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but turning less humid late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and a bit breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81

