UTV crash leads to Marinette County’s third traffic fatality this year

Marinette Co. Sheriff's Office shield
Marinette Co. Sheriff's Office shield
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 54-year-old Porterfield man died when his utility vehicle rolled over Sunday in Marinette County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash was reported just after 4:30 on Right of Way Road in the town of Lake. The investigation indicates Joseph La Pierre and a female passenger were going north when he crossed the center line and went into the gravel shoulder on the other side of the road near Maple Crest Rd., overcorrected, came back across Right of Way Road and rolled over in the ditch.

La Pierre was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured in the crash and died before he could be taken to a hospital. His passenger, who was not publicly identified, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the crash; the sheriff’s office says her injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol and a failure to maintain control of the vehicle were factors in the crash. This is Marinette County’s third traffic death this year.

