SUV crashed into Green Bay apartment building

Just after 12 PM on 7/31/23, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block...
Just after 12 PM on 7/31/23, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Western Avenue for the report of a vehicle vs building. When GBMFD crews arrived, firefighters found one SUV inside a first-floor apartment.(Green Bay Metro Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon, Green Bay firefighters said.

Just after noon, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews went to the 1400 block of Western Avenue for a call of a vehicle crashing into a building.

Once on scene, firefighters found one SUV inside a first-floor apartment. GBMFD said the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured and the resident inside the apartment was not home at the time of the crash.

Residents of the building were evacuated until the building could be stabilized.

According to the fire department, crews used emergency shoring, which is constructed beams positioned in the building to prevent any further collapse.

The fire department didn’t have an estimate on the dollar amount from the damage caused, but the department did say one person was displaced as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered

Latest News

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Marinette Co. Sheriff's Office shield
UTV crash leads to Marinette County’s third traffic fatality this year
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris salutes as she steps off of Air Force Two at Andrews Air...
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin to tout broadband and raise money