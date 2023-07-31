SUV crashed into Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt after an SUV crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon, Green Bay firefighters said.

Just after noon, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews went to the 1400 block of Western Avenue for a call of a vehicle crashing into a building.

Once on scene, firefighters found one SUV inside a first-floor apartment. GBMFD said the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured and the resident inside the apartment was not home at the time of the crash.

Residents of the building were evacuated until the building could be stabilized.

According to the fire department, crews used emergency shoring, which is constructed beams positioned in the building to prevent any further collapse.

The fire department didn’t have an estimate on the dollar amount from the damage caused, but the department did say one person was displaced as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately available.

