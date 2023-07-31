SMOKY HAZE CONTINUES INTO TUESDAY, STORM CHANCES BY MIDWEEK

Another round of Canadian wildfire smoke has moved in. So far, this is staying aloft and not causing too many issues at the ground where we live. A little ground based smoke could occur on Tuesday before it drifts away but time will tell. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with continued low humidity. There is just a slight chance of a stray shower or t-shower northeast of Green Bay.

Lows tonight under moonlit skies look to be mainly in the 50s. If you’ve had your windows open the last 2 nights you can do it again tonight. Winds stay light but some patchy fog is possible. Areas of smoky haze will linger too.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with mid 80s expected away from Lake Michigan. It’ll be another day with low humidity. Areas of smoke are expected to linger but conditions should improve late.

Humidity will start to rise by Wednesday and Thursday. Added moisture and warm temperatures near 90° will give rise to a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes towards the Great Lakes. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade might be necessary depending on the timing of these storms. Make sure you check back in with us for forecast updates.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... Early indications suggest that Saturday evening’s Packers Family Night will be dry, but clouds will be increasing. Showers and thunderstorms seem more likely to pass through the area on Sunday. We’ll be adjusting our forecast during the week, as we get more refined data in the First Alert Weather Center.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SE 3-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Warm, but not humid. A stray thundershower NORTHEAST? HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Hazy moonlight. A mild night. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Sunshine, then clouds. Late thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Early thunderstorms, then sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but turning less humid late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and a bit breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.