Report: Brewers trade for Mets outfielder Mark Canha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers are making moves before the MLB trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. In return, they send righty Justin Jarvis, who is currently in double-A, to New York.

Brewers are acquiring outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the Mets, league source tells @TheAthletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

Canha is batting .245 this year with six home runs and 29 RBI. His best season came in 2019 with Oakland, hitting 26 long balls.

Reports say the Mets will pay for Canha’s $3.5 millon salary this year with Milwaukee only responsible for the MLB minimum portion. They would have to deal with the option or buyout when that time would come.

Milwaukee is hoping the 34-year-old can help bring a boost after getting swept in Atlanta.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.

