REO Speedwagon takes it on the run to the Resch Center

REO Speedwagon performs at the Resch Center on October 6
REO Speedwagon performs at the Resch Center on October 6(Randee St. Nicholas)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets go on sale this week for legendary rock band REO Speedwagon to “Take It On the Run” to the Resch Center.

REO Speedwagon is scheduled to perform one show on Thursday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. with special guest The Mavericks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. through Ticket Star at ReschCenter.com, toll-free 1-800-895-0071, or in person at the box office, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

The band features longtime lead vocalist/guitarist Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall, who’ve been with the band since the 1970s, along with later members guitarist Dave Amato and drummer Bryan Hitt, and touring keyboardist Derek Hilland. Cronin has been with the band for over 50 years.

The band has sold over 40 million albums worldwide. Between 1977 and 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums that went Platinum or higher.

Their landmark album, “Hi Infidelity” in 1980 spent 15 weeks on the top spot and sold over 10 million copies, earning it an RIAA 10X Diamond Award. It included the hit singles “Keep on Loving You” and “Take It on the Run.”

Their list of hits also includes “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll with the Changes,” and “Ridin’ the Storm Out.”

