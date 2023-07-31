Police respond to weapons call at Erb Park in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police said Appleton officers are actively working a scene at Erb Park. The park will be closed for the remainder of the evening.

According to police, officers dispatched after 4:30 p.m. They had to contain park. Neighbors in the immediate area are asked to shelter in place. Police said they have reason to believe weapons are involved in this incident.

Several police and emergency vehicles have been spotted at Erb Park in Appleton. There is also police tape wrapped around a couple of trees at the park.

Action 2 News is working to confirm more information.

