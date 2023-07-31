Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered

Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A second victim was recovered from Lake Winnebago following a plane crash Saturday morning during EAA AirVenture. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the “vast majority” of the T-6 Texan has been recovered from the lake.

The T-6 went into the lake at about 9 a.m. with two people onboard. EAA publicly identified them identified Sunday as Devyn Reilly, 30, of Guadalupe, Texas, and Zach Colliemoreno, 20. The plane went down on the northern edge of Oshkosh’s city limits.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is no longer active, but they’re working with NTSB investigators to determine if any more dives or searches are going to be required.

The Coast Guard said the plane was “rapidly maneuvering before rapidly descending from about 3,000 feet altitude.” The Coast Guard confirmed seeing an oil slick and debris floating on the water. The majority of the plane was completely submerged.

People with boats rushed to attempt a rescue. One witness, Scott Vanasten, said, “We heard a big bang, I got turned around at the time, I did not see anything, so I took off with the rest of the boats. When we got on the scene, all we really saw was just a lot of debris floating in the water, aviation fuel and stuff. We were not able to find anybody.”

Sheriff’s Lt. Darin Rice said the plane’s position made it difficult to recover the second body.

The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members were assisted by the Oshkosh and Winneconne fire departments, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, US Coast Guard, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has his best practice yet going 16-22 in team drills.
Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps

Latest News

REO Speedwagon performs at the Resch Center on October 6
REO Speedwagon takes it on the run to the Resch Center
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
Helmet at Green Bay Packers practice
Packers hold 3 public practices this week
Fire truck (FILE)
Fire in Fond du Lac County affects 16 people