Packers hold 3 public practices this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll have three chances to see the Green Bay Packers practice at Ray Nitschke Field this week.

Open practices are set for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and practices start at 10:30 each day.

If you have kids, they can participate or just watch the tradition of players riding kids’ bikes from Lambeau Field to training camp across the street.

Packers Family Night is this Saturday, August 5, . The team takes the field for a scrimmage at 7. Tickets are still available for $10 each. Fans are encouraged to wear white.

