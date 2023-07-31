Packers hold 3 public practices this week

Helmet at Green Bay Packers practice
Helmet at Green Bay Packers practice(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll have three chances to see the Green Bay Packers practice at Ray Nitschke Field this week.

Open practices are set for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and practices start at 10:30 each day.

If you have kids, they can participate or just watch the tradition of players riding kids’ bikes from Lambeau Field to training camp across the street.

Packers Family Night is this Saturday, August 5, . The team takes the field for a scrimmage at 7. Tickets are still available for $10 each. Fans are encouraged to wear white.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has his best practice yet going 16-22 in team drills.
Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps

Latest News

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles...
Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has his best practice yet going 16-22 in team drills.
Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps
Packers logo
Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Packers second-year receivers leading the charge