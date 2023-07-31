‘Our hero’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly during surgery for sudden illness

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during...
According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in Georgia died while undergoing surgery for a sudden illness earlier this month.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.

The police department said K-9 Hyro began showing signs of illness in the days before the surgery. Officials didn’t give further details about the illness.

The day after his death, K-9 Hyro was taken to his final resting place at Oakrest Pet Gardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Bethlehem.

Police said K-9 Hyro received a farewell from hundreds of police officers across several departments.

On Monday morning, Lawrenceville police held K-9 Hyro’s funeral, including a procession route.

Police said K-9 Hyro was a “very active” police dog with an “impressive career” with Lawrenceville police. He was deployed hundreds of times during his career and assisted dozens of agencies.

“K-9 Hyro will be greatly missed. Hyro, our hero,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has his best practice yet going 16-22 in team drills.
Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps

Latest News

A man was struck by 3 vehicles on Main Street in Bellevue and killed early in the morning on...
Deputies: Man was struck by 3 vehicles
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is...
The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
Artist concept of new Brown County Library East Branch in Green Bay
Opening date set for Brown County’s new East Branch library