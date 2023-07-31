Opening date set for Brown County’s new East Branch library

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library’s long-awaited new East Branch will open its doors in mid-September.

The current library next door will close on Monday, August 14, to prepare for the “big move” to 2253 Main St. in Green Bay.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, September 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, tours, games, a visiting children’s author, recording artist SugarBush Boys, and balloon artists.

The library will officially open on Monday, September 18.

The new library branch was literally years in the planning, including consideration of an offer to move to the nearby East Town Mall. In July 2021, a Brown County committee and the Brown County Library Board of Trustees agreed to buy the former Titletown Fitness building next door for $975,000. The site has 16,300 square feet of floor space compared to the current branch’s 6,000 square feet. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in April. The fitness center closed in 2020.

When the current East branch closes, the book drop will be available to return books and other checked-out items. Patrons who reserve books should choose another library for picking up hold items. Book donations won’t be accepted until the new building opens.

The new library will have areas for all ages, high-speed Wi-Fi, a fireplace, a calming room, and meeting rooms. It will also have checkout stations, computers and a business center. Outside, the library is adding a drive-up window, a garden, and more parking for visitors.

Storytime at the East Branch library will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the day after the official opening.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.