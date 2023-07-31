“Numerous” vehicles at Fox Cities Stadium were intentionally damaged, police say

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was arrested after police say “numerous” vehicles were intentionally damaged at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Police said they were initially called to the stadium on N. Casaloma Dr. at 8:41 Friday night for a damage complaint. Authorities found more vehicles and additional victims are coming forward after discovering damage.

Police didn’t detail how the vehicles were damaged and they don’t have an estimate yet for how much the damage will cost.

The suspect is in the Outagamie County Jail, but Grand Chute police still want to hear from anyone who has information about what happened. You can contact the Grand Chute Police Department by calling (920) 832-1575, texting GCPD and your tip to 847411 -- your text will remain anonymous -- or using the Grand Chute Police app.

