Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.

Police lights and yellow tape
Police lights and yellow tape(WSMV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from the Bellevue area was struck and killed by multiple vehicles on Main Street outside the Green Bay city limits.

Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to the 3100-block of Main Street for a man in the road who might’ve been struck by a vehicle. Investigators determined he’d been struck by three different vehicles.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was an 82-year-old man who lived nearby and walked away from the home. His name isn’t being made public at this time.

The first vehicle was identified and the driver was found, but the sheriff’s office is asking the public for help to identify the other two vehicles. The second was a light-colored SUV. Deputies don’t know the make or model. The third was a dark-colored pickup truck -- again, the make and model are unknown -- that was pulling a utility trailer without working lights. Both vehicles left the scene.

The scene is near a Pomp’s Tire warehouse and Ivy Trails garden center.

The sheriff’s office told Action 2 News the road was still closed at 5 o’clock Monday morning.

