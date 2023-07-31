Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has his best practice yet going 16-22 in team drills.
Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps

Latest News

A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
A mysterious meat allergy passed by ticks may affect hundreds of thousands in the U.S.,...
Tick-borne illness leads to red-meat allergy
Helmet at Green Bay Packers practice
Packers hold 3 public practices this week