Fox Cities Stadium car vandalism suspect admits to 'temper tantrum' in criminal complaint

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute
By Alice Reid
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of vandalizing numerous vehicles in the parking lot of Fox Cities Stadium on Friday admitted to a “temper tantrum” during the crime, according to a criminal complaint.

Clint Freeberg was arrested after police say “numerous” vehicles were intentionally damaged at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute on Friday night.

Police said they were initially called to the stadium Friday for a damage complaint. Authorities found more vehicles and police said additional victims are coming forward after discovering damage.

In the criminal complaint, the legal document filed in court that lists the charges and features statements from witnesses and police, Freeberg was tracked down after multiple people identified him online as the suspect.

According to the complaint, one of the vandalism victims stated he had been receiving several messages since he had posted the photograph of the suspect who damaged his truck on his Facebook page. The complaint said a photo came from a video taken by a witness who attended the baseball game and was present in the parking lot and witnessed some of the vehicles being damaged.

When police tracked down and confronted Freeberg, the complaint stated he immediately said he didn’t want to lie to them and said that he had temper issues and admitted to doing “it” to “that guy’s vehicle.” When an officer asked why he did “it” to the guy’s vehicle, the complaint stated Freeberg said that he didn’t know and called it a “temper tantrum.”

“Clint said he was ‘talking [expletive]’ with a girl and thought she was hanging out with a guy that owned this vehicle that he was talking about damaging it,” the complaint said.

The complaint goes on to say:

“Sgt. Gollner asked Clint Freeberg if he did the other cars. Clint initially said ‘no’. Sgt. Gollner explained to Clint that Sgt. Gollner found it odd that he admitted to damaging one truck, but other cars in the area were also done and if he was going to come clean about one, to just come clean about them all. Clint said, ‘alright, fine,’ and Clint started laughing. Clint said, ‘I got really [expletive] off and I keyed vehicles, I’m sorry.’ Sgt. Gollner asked Clint why, and explained he wasn’t a teenager. Clint said he knew and that he had a ‘temper tantrum’. Clint said it was ‘embarrassing as [expletive]’ and that he wanted to call the police and own up to it than having his face keep being put around on Facebook.”

The complaint said Freeberg was mad about the fight with the girl and keyed the vehicles as he was walking past in the parking lot. Freeberg said he had no idea how many cars he damaged. When an officer told him it was about 18 or 19 vehicles, he responded, “Oh my God.”

“Sgt. Gollner asked Clint why on some cars he did a line down the car and then another he wrote, ‘hi how are you’ and Clint smiled and looked away and responded, ‘Don’t ask me’. Clint Freeberg again apologized and said it was a bad night and that he just wanted to call police and confess to it,” the complaint states.

Freeberg has been charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property. He faces a possible prison sentence of more than 3 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

