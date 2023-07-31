Fallen aviators memorialized on EAA grounds

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Memorial Wall Ceremony on EAA grounds held a little more weight than usual as AirVenture organizers and attendees remembered the four aviators who lost their lives over the weekend.

“We remember their dreams and passions and are eager to pass on their legacy,” EAA CEO Jack Pelton told family and friends of 53 people having their names added to the wall Sunday.

Among those commemorated included a fighter pilot, professional wing walker, aviation photographer and EAA volunteers.

More than two-dozen of Robert Cox’s family members attended the dedication to honor his impact.

“He was an avid pilot. That was his passion and his love and when he passed away this is how he wanted to be remembered and honored,” Cox’s daughter, Julie Weir said.

His son, Bob Cox, is now chief dispatcher for Sun Country Airlines in Minneapolis and previously served as an air traffic controller in the Navy.

“My whole legacy of aviation, love for aviation is because of my dad being that ten year old little boy sitting in the back of the airplane when my dad was learning to fly,” Bob expressed. “I owe my career and my life to my dad for introducing me to aviation and introducing the love of aviation that I have.”

Mark Pfundheller’s family traced over his name on the wall to bring home.

“My dad didn’t want to fly until the age of 21 and then he woke up one day and said I think I’ll learn for fly now,” Mark’s son, Nick, said. “We bring our kids here and all the cousins get together. It’s just carrying on that legacy and having a spot to come and memorialize those who brought us here is wonderful.”

Action 2 News first alerted you two people passed away when a helicopter and gyrocopter crashed in the air near the Ultralight Runway at EAA AirVenture just before 12:30 Saturday.

The collision sent both aircraft to the ground and one landed on a parked plane. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells EAA two more people are hurt, but stable, right now.

CEO Pelton told Action 2 News this year’s ceremony is extra emotional:

“It’s always sad and our hearts go out to anybody that’s been affected. It’s beyond the individuals in the accident but their families and friends also... you can probably hear my voice cracking many times.”

The program included a ‘missing man’ formation flyover where one aircraft pulls away, symbolizing how they are missed by those remaining.

Pelton said the dedication is a chance for the aviation community to lean on one another after tragedy.

“It’s like a giant family so there’s great support for each other and people even on the periphery suffering from the whys and how did this happen? We all care about safety and that’s the important thing.”

If you’ve lost a loved one with a passion for flight, you can fill out an application to have their name added to the memorial wall. Submissions made after April 15, 2023 will be installed for AirVenture 2024.

EAA’s website said, “The Memorial Wall next to Fergus Chapel gives families a quiet place to remember those who have gone before us. Created by Paul Poberezny to serve as a place where family and friends could honor their loved ones in dignity, the first ceremony was held at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 1989.”

Families and friends created a keepsake to honor legacies

