DHS Seeks Public input on use of JUUL Settlement funding 

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is holding listening sessions as well as an online survey to gather thoughts and ideas from the public about how to use a nearly $15 million settlement from e-cigarette maker, JUUL Labs.

The settlement is for at least $14.7M and will be paid over the next five to ten years.

“Wisconsin has made great strides in keeping kids from becoming addicted to nicotine; however, JUUL’s predatory marketing made vaping attractive to youth and has driven an increase in youth exposure and addiction to nicotine,” said Kirsten Johnson, DHS secretary-designee. “We are grateful to Attorney General Josh Kaul for securing these dollars for Wisconsin to prevent and reverse the effects vaping has had on our young people.”

The next session is Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via zoom.

Wisconsinites may also submit recommendations through an online survey, available in English and Spanish. The deadline for submitting the survey is August 16, 2023.

