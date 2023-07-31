Bike to the Beat returns this Saturday

The fun fundraiser is in its 7th year and runs in conjunction with Mile of Music.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bike to the Beat returns this Saturday.

The fun fundraiser is in its 7th year and runs in conjunction with Mile of Music. Thousands of cyclists will take to the streets between the Fox Cities and Green Bay all ages and skill levels can participate.

We are joined in the video above by Heather Wessley, Director of Community Engagement for Fox Communities Credit Union.

