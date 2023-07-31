APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bike to the Beat returns this Saturday.

The fun fundraiser is in its 7th year and runs in conjunction with Mile of Music. Thousands of cyclists will take to the streets between the Fox Cities and Green Bay all ages and skill levels can participate.

We are joined in the video above by Heather Wessley, Director of Community Engagement for Fox Communities Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.