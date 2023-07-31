Alexander challenging young receivers this camp, including Watson

Jaire Alexander at Packers training camp
Jaire Alexander at Packers training camp(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pads finally went on for the Packers’ fifth practice this training camp Monday.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was in attendance, spending time with Matt LaFleur, Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst, and yes, Jordan Love.

It was the offense doing up-downs at the end of practice again with the defense winning the two-minute drill. Quay Walker nearly picked off Love, a pass meant for Romeo Doubs. The offense went four and out in that drill.

One of the highlights from the day did come from Love, though. That was earlier in practice in team drills when he threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson. Innis Gaines was in coverage there, however most of the day Watson was battling Jaire Alexander.

Ja’ says he always wants to go against the No. 1 WR, and he’s certainly given some lessons to Watson along the way.

“I talk to all of the young receivers. They’re always constantly asking what can they do to improve, and I respect that. They’re trying to get better,” Alexander said. “Just the other day Christian was talking to me about how to run a certain route. Today in one-on-ones, he used that against me. I was happy to see that, but it was incomplete. So I was happy to see that too.”

“It’s a great and humbling experience to go up against him everyday. It only makes me better each and every rep,” Watson said. “I got to continue to find ways to beat one of, if not the best, corners in the league. It helps me get better each and every rep I get to go up against him.”

Another highlight from practice was in the second-team team drills. Danny Etling was intercepted by the rookie Carrington Valentine for the pick six.

David Bakhtiari did not practice on Monday, even though Sunday was a day off.

