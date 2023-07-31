Aircraft crash victims identified

The victims were not from Wisconsin
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The identifies of four people who died in plane crashes Saturday, July 29 have been revealed in an EAA news release.

ULTRALIGHT RUNWAY AT EAA AIRVENTURE:

69-year-old pilot Mark Peterson of Foley, Alabama and 72-year-old passenger Thomas Volz of Amelia, Ohio lost their lives in an aircraft crash on EAA grounds.

As we first alerted you, two people passed away when a helicopter and gyrocopter crashed in the air near the Ultralight Runway at EAA AirVenture just before 12:30 Saturday.

The collision sent both aircraft to the ground and one landed on a parked plane. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office tells EAA two more people are hurt, but stable, right now.

LAKE WINNEBAGO:

30-year-old Devyn Reilly of Guadalupe, Texas and 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno lost their lives when their airplane crashed into Lake Winnebago.

As we first alerted you, Saturday around 9:07 a.m. the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center began receiving multiple 911 calls about an airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago near the northern edge of the Oshkosh City Limits.

First reports from the US Coast Guard indicate that it was a T-6 Texan aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

