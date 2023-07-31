After a full week of air shows and aviation events, EAA came to an end with record numbers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday, July 30, 2023, some preliminary attendance numbers were released.

Organizers announced they tied a record with people from 93 different countries on hand for the event.

Attendance is on-par or expected to be better than last year based on preliminary numbers.

As previously reported, thousands of volunteers helped out with setting up the event months ahead of schedule. EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton said overall it was a very busy week to be on the grounds.

“We had nearly 3,300 show planes, more than 1,400 vintage aircraft. We had more than a thousand home builds. We had 380 war birds. Which is up three percent over last year. 194 ultra lights. 65 C-planes. Uhm, and 52 Aerobatic Aircrafts,” Jack Pelton summarized.

it was also a busy week, for keeping track of all the planes in the air with about 19,000 aircraft movements at the Wittman Airport as of this morning.

