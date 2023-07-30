WARMING TREND ARRIVES INTO NEW WEEK, NEXT CHANCE OF STORMS THURSDAY

High pressure has moved into the upper Midwest which will bring a brief dry period starting Sunday through Wednesday. Winds will start out from the northwest keeping temperatures and dewpoints at bay with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with dewpoints in the mid 50s for Sunday and Monday. Once high pressure begins to move over Wisconsin Monday afternoon, winds will start changing direction to the southeast bringing back moisture and heat. Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew points creeping back into the 60s.

Once moisture returns by Wednesday night, this will create a solid environment for scattered thunderstorms to form ahead of the next weathermaker from western Canada. This system will bring a cold front over Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon creating chances of scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon into nightfall. It’s too early to determine if the storms will be severe yet, but it can’t be completely ruled out. Next weekend is looking to be another quiet and nice weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: W 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice, maybe a spotty showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool & calm. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, getting warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, humidity increases. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Late chance of showers. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms likely. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 81

