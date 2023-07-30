SMOKY HAZE MONDAY, BETTER STORM CHANCES LATER IN THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Smoky haze returns on Monday
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mainly clear skies are on tap for tonight. Keep those windows open because more 50s are in order... with some upper 40s possible again in the Northwoods. Patchy fog could develop in spots.

Canadian wildfire smoke will drift through the region again on Monday. At this time, it looks like it will be mainly high up in the atmosphere so no major air quality issues are expected at this time. Highs will range from the upper 70s lakeside to the low and mid 80s inland. Humidity stays low. A few stray afternoon showers can’t be ruled out but the chance of rain is 10% or less.

Highs in the 80s continue on Tuesday along with low humidity. The amount of smoky haze may end up being less than Monday.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front late in the week. Humidity levels will increase out ahead of it and that could spark a few storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Additional storms are possible going into Thursday with the front itself. It’s still too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe so we’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW at this time. Check back for updates over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool & calm. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Hazy sun & clouds. Stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Humidity increases. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Evening storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage from deadly mid-air collision transported off EAA grounds in Oshkosh
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture - names of deceased released
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Welcoming veterans from the Honor Flight on July 28, 2023
50 years later, 103 Vietnam veterans finally received their homecoming at EAA AirVenture
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem

Latest News

WBAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST 7.30.23
First Alert Weather
WARMING TREND ARRIVES INTO NEW WEEK, NEXT CHANCE OF STORMS THURSDAY
Cool and comfortable temps in NE Wisconsin at the end of July 2023
HUMIDITY STAYS LOW ON SUNDAY BUT THERE COULD BE A FEW SPINKLES
Low humidity levels for the coming days
Low humidity levels for the coming days