SMOKY HAZE MONDAY, BETTER STORM CHANCES LATER IN THE WEEK

Mainly clear skies are on tap for tonight. Keep those windows open because more 50s are in order... with some upper 40s possible again in the Northwoods. Patchy fog could develop in spots.

Canadian wildfire smoke will drift through the region again on Monday. At this time, it looks like it will be mainly high up in the atmosphere so no major air quality issues are expected at this time. Highs will range from the upper 70s lakeside to the low and mid 80s inland. Humidity stays low. A few stray afternoon showers can’t be ruled out but the chance of rain is 10% or less.

Highs in the 80s continue on Tuesday along with low humidity. The amount of smoky haze may end up being less than Monday.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front late in the week. Humidity levels will increase out ahead of it and that could spark a few storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Additional storms are possible going into Thursday with the front itself. It’s still too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe so we’re keeping the severe weather outlook LOW at this time. Check back for updates over the coming days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool & calm. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Hazy sun & clouds. Stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Humidity increases. Spotty PM storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Evening storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

