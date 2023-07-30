Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars

Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area. (Credit: WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WFAA) - Texas authorities are looking for the people who spray-painted racist words and vulgar images on cars parked across Arlington.

It took elbow grease and a little oven cleaner, but Dexter Smith and his brother finally got the spray paint off of the Corvette and the F-150 they park outside of their home.

Someone tagged each vehicle with racist slurs and vulgar drawings Saturday morning. They also dumped Smith’s trash on his porch.

“The first thing was disbelief, shock, then after the shock, it was like I got angry,” Smith said.

About 15 minutes north, two security cameras caught nearly identical acts of vandalism.

In both cases, people appear to get out of the same minivan and both vehicles they approached were marked with the same racist word.

Smith says it is hard to ignore the vandal’s vocabulary.

“They’ve got stuff called a hate crime, now,” he said.

Police are not yet certain the same group is responsible for each incident, but WFAA confirmed at least six vehicles were tagged with similarly racist language and police say they are still getting new reports.

Smith says he has now seen the worst side of his community and yet he found hope on the same day.

“A lady drove by, passed, stopped and backed up. She rolled the window down and she just said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” he said.

Smith says that moment helped him “a lot.”

Each of the five homes police responded to are within four miles of each other.

There is no word of any suspects or arrests, but investigators are asking locals to check their surveillance video for any information about the perpetrators.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

