Fire in Fond du Lac is affecting 16 people - not many details are known at this point

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a written statement by the American Red Cross, a fire broke out on Spring Street in Fond du Lac on the morning of Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The statement further reads that 16 people are affected - it did not specify in what way. There are eight units in the building, according to the American Red Cross, which is also providing food service for roughly 100 firefighters on the scene.

Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross are onsite. They are asking anyone displaced by this fire and who needs assistance to please call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

As soon as more details have been released by officials, we will update this article.

