Bomb squad investigates mysterious packages parachuted into neighborhood

California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found...
California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A bomb squad was called in to investigate after packages were apparently parachuted into a city in California.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call Thursday for a suspicious package in San Dimas. When they arrived at the location, they said they discovered a parachute with two packages attached to it.

California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.
California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Station)

The responding deputies then evacuated the residents of nearby homes and called in the arson and explosives unit.

After an investigation, officials determined the packages did not contain explosives or other dangerous materials and seemed to be a science project.

Officials informed the neighborhood of the finds, and the residents returned safely to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreckage from deadly mid-air collision transported off EAA grounds in Oshkosh
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture - names of deceased released
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune
Welcoming veterans from the Honor Flight on July 28, 2023
50 years later, 103 Vietnam veterans finally received their homecoming at EAA AirVenture
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem

Latest News

Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
Fire truck (FILE)
Fire in Fond du Lac is affecting 16 people - not many details are known at this point
"Barbie" is already the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, and...
Box office: Second weekend brings more big bucks for "Barbenheimer"
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus