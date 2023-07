OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are responding to a reported collision between two aircraft on the EAA AirVenture grounds. Eyewitnesses tell our executive producer on the scene they saw two ultralight aircraft collide before landing on top of a parked airplane. This is still an active scene and Action 2 News is working to learn more on this developing story.

