Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - fate of occupants unknown

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at around 9:06 a.m. the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center began receiving multiple 911 calls about an airplane that had crashed into Lake Winnebago. First reports from the US Coast Guard indicate that it was a T-6 Texan aircraft.

The Winnebago County Marine Units with Dive Rescue/Recovery Team members, along with the Oshkosh Fire Department, Winneconne Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, US Coast Guard, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary all responded to the scene to immediately begin an emergency rescue response.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were 2 total occupants aboard the plane and that recovery efforts for the occupants and also the plane are ongoing. They are working closely with EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.

The US Coast Guard also confirmed seeing an oil slick and debris floating in the water.

Please continue to avoid the area of Asylum Bay Boat Launch so that recovery efforts may continue safely.

