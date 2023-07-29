MORE STRONG STORMS TONIGHT... QUIET & LESS HUMID WEEKEND

It’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... a batch strong thunderstorms will track into eastern Wisconsin from the west. While widespread severe weather is not expected, storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Isolated severe warnings are possible in our area for quarter-size hail and wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. We strongly encourage folks heading to AirVenture today to be “weather aware” by knowing where you can seek shelter if more storms arrive. It’s also a good idea to download and use our First Alert Weather app.

The storm threat will end late tonight, likely just after midnight. The rest of the night should be quiet with falling humidity and gradually clearing skies. As temperatures drop into the mid 50s to lower 60s early Saturday, areas of fog could develop. That fog will lift by 8-10 a.m. Saturday and a mostly sunny day can be expected. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With lower humidity, it should feel much more comfortable than it has lately. Most of us will stay dry on Saturday, but a stray afternoon rain shower cannot be ruled out.

More heat and humidity slowly builds next week, with highs in the upper half of the 80s by Wednesday. That’s also when our next more widespread rain chances will arrive.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Storms ending late. Clearing skies, but areas of fog may develop. Humidity slowly drops. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable and less humid. Maybe a stray shower. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Another nice late July day! HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning a little more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy. Spotty thunder late? HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler and less humid. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.