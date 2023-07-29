Jordan Love has best practice of camp, Van Ness gets first team reps

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At the end of Day 4 of Packers training camp, it was the defense watching the offense doing up-downs. That was the punishment for the losers of the two-minute drill. The defense won in large part because of the second and third teams.

Jordan Love had his best day yet of camp.

It was highlighted by a third-down, 33-yard pass along the sideline to Samouri Toure.

Love went 6-11 on team drills, finding his grove on Saturday in front of a packed house.

Matt LaFleur said they’re still trying to learn the strengths of their new QB1, but how has Love grown in his decisiveness?

“Exponential,” the head coach said. “It’s hard to put a real value on that. He’s going to continue to learn and grow. That’s what so exciting. You’ve seen the jumps that he’s made, but ultimately you got to go out and do it on Sunday. It’s not just him, I keep hitting that point. It’s got to be everybody. Show me a good quarterback, I’ll probably show you some good weapons around him.”

On the other side of the ball, rookie Lukas Van Ness got first team reps for the first time in team drills across from Preston Smith.

A highlight for him Saturday was pushing Josiah Deguara back several yards into the backfield near Love.

“Whether it’s a first team rep, second team rep or a third team rep, we harp on it every play. Always gracious but it’s another opportunity to go out there and compete,” Van Ness said.

The rookie is now just looking forward to when the pads come on Monday.

“When the pads come on, that’s real football. I’m excited to get out there, give a little pop in my play, play with a little more violence, be able to get off the ball and show my true style of play,” Van Ness said.

“He’s been doing a lot of great things lately, and the coaching staff have been moving him up to see how he does against the ones,” Smith said about his new teammate. “I’m impressed with him, his presence from the time he walked in to now. He’s always willing to work and whatever you tell him. He’s a real coachable kid. I really like him as a player and a person.”

