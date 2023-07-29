ISOLATED SATURDAY EVENING SHOWERS, STAYING COMFY ON SUNDAY

Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening but most spots will remain dry. Clouds thin out during the night and lows in most spots will be in the 50s. It’ll be one of those “open the windows” kind of nights. Patchy fog is possible.

Another weak disturbance moving through on Sunday could kick off a few isolated sprinkles. The air will be pretty dry so not much moisture is expected. Highs will range from the mid 70s to around 80°.

Warm and dry weather continues for the start of the work week. While a shower can’t be totally ruled out on Monday, things will be pretty dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday & Tuesday with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity stays low.

Temperatures start to warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and then into the upper 80s to around 90° on Thursday. Our next weather maker will be a cold front Thursday into Friday. It will kick off a few scattered showers and storms. It’s too early to tell if any will be strong so stay tuned for updates during the next few days.

Lower humidity and seasonably warm air will return for next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS, WAVES 0-1′

MONDAY: WNW/SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES 0-1′

TONIGHT: Isolated early evening showers then mostly clear. Comfortable. Patchy fog. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray sprinkles? HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & dry. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Warm & humid. Chance of storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.