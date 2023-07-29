I-43 Leo Frigo bridge opens ahead of schedule in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge is fully open after it was down to one lane each way for improvements. The work began April 1. Crews blasted and painted the arch span of the bridge, which crosses the mouth of the Fox River in Green Bay. They also installed new lighting inside the arch. The DOT says the work was finished on budget, a month ahead of schedule. Traffic was often backed up on both sides of the bridge during the project, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes. The DOT says the work will help the bridge better withstand corrosion, which will extend its life. The agency says the new lighting will make it safer for people to do future bridge maintenance, inspections and repairs.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Rejoice! All lanes of the I-43 Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay are back open! @WisDOTnortheast says crews finished their painting and lighting installation project a month ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/wsv86Qy3eL — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) July 29, 2023

