BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND THANKS TO HIGH PRESSURE, GRADUAL WARMING

The slow-moving front that brought two rounds of severe storms has finally moved off to the southeast bringing an end to the strong thunderstorms. High pressure will move in from the Dakotas keeping the next several days dry, sunny, and cool. Highs will be normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity for both Saturday and Sunday. There are chances of isolated sprinkles to showers during the late afternoon hours for both days as there’s some energy left over from the front. No severe weather is expected. High pressure will gradually move across the upper Midwest keeping dry weather around through next Tuesday. As it moves across the upper Midwest, temperatures will gradually increase back into the mid 80s by Tuesday with humid dewpoints.

Our next weathermaker will come from northwest Canada bringing a cold front with it. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to develop Wednesday night then again mainly for Thursday night. It’s too far ahead to determine severe weather, but there could be a chance. With humidity and warm temperatures returning in time for this weathermaker, it’s looking like a possibility.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: N 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice, isolated afternoon sprinkles. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Early sprinkles possible, otherwise partly cloudy. LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, maybe a sprinkle? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and gradual warming. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and back to humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. PM late showers. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid, scattered storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 82

