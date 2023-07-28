Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is ranked first in the Big Ten Preseason Volleyball poll and are picked to finish first in the conference.

The Badgers have won the last four conference titles and have won five total during head coach Kelly Sheffield’s tenure.

Sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth, redshirt junior outside hitter Sarah Franklin, senior right side Devyn Robinson, and graduate student outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara were named Preseason All-Big Ten.

The Badgers open the regular season on August 25 in Minneapolis, where they will play no. 15 Baylor in the Big Ten/ Big 12 Challenge.

Big Ten Preseason Poll 1. Wisconsin 2. Nebraska 3. Minnesota 4. Penn State 5. Purdue 6. Ohio State 7. Illinois 8. Indiana 9. Maryland T10. Michigan T10. Northwestern 11. Michigan State 13. Iowa 14. Rutgers

Preseason All-Big Ten Team Illinois Raina Terry, OH (Sr.) Indiana Camryn Haworth, S (Jr.) Minnesota Taylor Landfair, OH (Jr.)

Kylie Murr, L (Sr.)

Melanie Shaffmaster, S (Sr.) Nebraska *Lexi Rodriguez, L/ DS (Jr.) Ohio State Emily Londot, OPP (Sr.)

Rylee Rader, MB (Sr.) Penn State Jess Mruzik, OH (Sr.)

*Mac Podraza, S (Gr.) Purdue *Eva Hudson, OH (So.) Wisconsin Carter Booth, MB (So.)

Sarah Franklin, OH (R-Jr.)

Devyn Robinson, OPP (Sr.)

Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH (Gr.) *Unanimous selection

