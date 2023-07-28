Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title

Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.(WMTV)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is ranked first in the Big Ten Preseason Volleyball poll and are picked to finish first in the conference.

The Badgers have won the last four conference titles and have won five total during head coach Kelly Sheffield’s tenure.

Sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth, redshirt junior outside hitter Sarah Franklin, senior right side Devyn Robinson, and graduate student outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara were named Preseason All-Big Ten.

The Badgers open the regular season on August 25 in Minneapolis, where they will play no. 15 Baylor in the Big Ten/ Big 12 Challenge.

Big Ten Preseason Poll
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Penn State
5. Purdue
6. Ohio State
7. Illinois
8. Indiana
9. Maryland
T10. Michigan
T10. Northwestern
11. Michigan State
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers
Preseason All-Big Ten Team
IllinoisRaina Terry, OH (Sr.)
IndianaCamryn Haworth, S (Jr.)
MinnesotaTaylor Landfair, OH (Jr.)
Kylie Murr, L (Sr.)
Melanie Shaffmaster, S (Sr.)
Nebraska*Lexi Rodriguez, L/ DS (Jr.)
Ohio StateEmily Londot, OPP (Sr.)
Rylee Rader, MB (Sr.)
Penn StateJess Mruzik, OH (Sr.)
*Mac Podraza, S (Gr.)
Purdue*Eva Hudson, OH (So.)
WisconsinCarter Booth, MB (So.)
Sarah Franklin, OH (R-Jr.)
Devyn Robinson, OPP (Sr.)
Temi Thomas-Ailara, OH (Gr.)
*Unanimous selection

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Packers second-year receivers leading the charge
On the eve of his first training camp practice as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love...
“Be Yourself” Love receives pre-camp text from Rodgers
Packers Dream Drive in rain
Packers Training Camp opens carrying on a tradition
The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark, preview Packers training camp and the...
On the Clock: Training Camp Preview