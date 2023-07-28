Vietnam veterans at AirVenture reflect on their years of service

Vietnam Veterans were returning from Washington to Oshkosh
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, Dennis David is docking seaplanes with fellow air-venture volunteers. Fifty-five years ago, he was a plane mechanic in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“The emotions and the memories...they’re just like yesterday,” said David. “ Predominantly I look back at the things that don’t upset me and I’m very fortunate to say that’s way more than the things that did upset me.”

Even through the hardship, David says his experience serving changed the course of his life and he’s ultimately grateful for it. Back on the AirVenture grounds in Oshkosh, every year, you can find Gary Bipes and his wife, Carol.

Five decades ago he was capturing the conflict as a combat photographer. Gary’s snapshots show his life in Vietnam among villagers and the dangers on the battlefield.

“I did hospital tours and went to Thailand with the Thai troops going to Vietnam,” Bipes explained.

Gary’s daughter, Julie helped put together a project for people to admire and reflect with her father’s old photos.

“It’s just emotional for me. We’re so proud of the book, it’s unbelievable,” said Bipes, with tears in his eyes.

Both veterans had different experiences during the Vietnam war and say it’s a time in their lives they will never forget. A flight honoring Vietnam veterans takes place Friday night. In the meantime, there’s a number of other events, aircrafts, and attractions to see until Sunday.

If you’re interested in Gary Bipes’s book of photos capturing the Vietnam war, contact him at garybipes@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans returning from Washington
For many Vietnam Veterans, it feels like the conflict was yesterday
Taylor Schabusiness at the end of the road in court
Taylor Schabusiness' court case ends with convictions - sentencing will follow in September
William Zelenski in court on July 28, 2023
William Zelenski will become eligible for parole when he's 82
Taylor Schabusiness at the end of the road in court
Taylor Schabusiness faces jail for killing and dismembering man in Green Bay