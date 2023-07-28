Vietnam veterans at AirVenture reflect on their years of service

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, Dennis David is docking seaplanes with fellow air-venture volunteers. Fifty-five years ago, he was a plane mechanic in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“The emotions and the memories...they’re just like yesterday,” said David. “ Predominantly I look back at the things that don’t upset me and I’m very fortunate to say that’s way more than the things that did upset me.”

Even through the hardship, David says his experience serving changed the course of his life and he’s ultimately grateful for it. Back on the AirVenture grounds in Oshkosh, every year, you can find Gary Bipes and his wife, Carol.

Five decades ago he was capturing the conflict as a combat photographer. Gary’s snapshots show his life in Vietnam among villagers and the dangers on the battlefield.

“I did hospital tours and went to Thailand with the Thai troops going to Vietnam,” Bipes explained.

Gary’s daughter, Julie helped put together a project for people to admire and reflect with her father’s old photos.

“It’s just emotional for me. We’re so proud of the book, it’s unbelievable,” said Bipes, with tears in his eyes.

Both veterans had different experiences during the Vietnam war and say it’s a time in their lives they will never forget. A flight honoring Vietnam veterans takes place Friday night. In the meantime, there’s a number of other events, aircrafts, and attractions to see until Sunday.

If you’re interested in Gary Bipes’s book of photos capturing the Vietnam war, contact him at garybipes@hotmail.com.

