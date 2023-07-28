‘Tiny tot tax cut’ would create sales tax exemption for baby products

A new bill introduced in Madison is aimed at putting more money back in the pockets of parents.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill introduced in Madison is aimed at putting more money back in the pockets of parents.

Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay is co-sponsoring a bill called the tiny tot tax cut, it would create a permanent sales tax exemption for baby-related products, including diapers, car seats, cribs and strollers.

It mirrors similar legislation that was just passed in Florida and aims to reduce the financial stress on young families.

Representative David Steffen joins us to talk about the bill in the video above.

