Taylor Swift fans cause seismic activity during Seattle concerts

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018, in London.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift wasn’t joking in her hit “Shake it off.”

There was a whole lot of shaking going on during her shows in Seattle on July 22 and July 23.

A seismologist determined Swift’s shows at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

And that’s a new record.

The “Swiftquake” beat out the famous 2011 “Beastquake,” which was the record at the time.

That’s when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as “Beast Mode,” causing the equivalent of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

There happens to be a seismometer next to the stadium, and Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University, decided to compare the seismic activity and determined the Swift shake is the clear champion.

A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic...
A seismologist determined Taylor Swift's shows at Seattle's Lumen Field caused the seismic equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.(Jackie Caplan-Auerbach)

It might not be the fairest fight, as the “Beastquake” lasted about a minute, while the seismic activity during Swift’s concerts lasted several hours and she had a considerably larger audience.

It also turns out The Weeknd’s concert in August 2022 was also louder than the “Beastquake,” but only slightly.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Kelton Snulligan
Man charged in crash that killed two people in Allouez

Latest News

Congress is getting ready to head out of town for recess, but the stalemate over military...
Tuberville remains firm on military holds, Biden reacts
Peaches Stergo, left, leaves Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in New York...
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
The deputy was able to grab the puppy’s leg with a catch pole and pull it out to safety.
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy that was stuck in culvert
The deputy was able to grab the puppy’s leg with a catch pole and pull it out to safety.
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy