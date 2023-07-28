Taylor Schabusiness faces jail for killing and dismembering man in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man will be sentenced this fall. Taylor Schabusiness is facing life in prison instead of committing to a state mental health facility.

The decision came down to a 12-member jury comprised of eight women and four men. They listened to days of testimony and heard from dozens of witnesses that resulted in two relatively quick deliberations this week.

Schabusiness was convicted of three felonies-- including first-degree-intentional homicide for the gruesome murder of Shad Thyrion in February of 2022.

A 911 call at 3:24 a.m. on February 23, 2022, prompted a massive police response to a home on Stony Brook Lane in Green Bay: “I have no clue what is happening, but my girl says she found the severed head of her son in the basement, in a bucket, I am freaked out, did she wake up and see it? Yes.”

Police body camera footage shows responding officers going to the basement – to confirm the report.

Officer Alex Wanish is heard saying: “Hold on, that’s real right, that’s real bro.”

A search for a suspect led investigators to the apartment. Again an officer is heard saying: “Is this blood, does this look like blood to you?”

Taylor Schabusiness was seen walking outside, unsuspecting.

The officer is addressing her: “Hi Taylor how’s it going?” After she was confronted by officers, she was arrested with blood still on her hands.

“She appeared in shock or very surprised to see us, I equate it to deer in the headlights look,” said Thomas Buchmann from the Green Bay Police Department.

Schabusiness told investigators how Shad died at his mother’s house - just hours after they used meth together.

In the interrogation video, she can be heard saying: “We went there, five minutes in and I was already choking him. So it happened quick? Yeah.”

Schabusiness said she dismembered Shad with kitchen knives.

“This would have taken quite a great deal of time,” Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida later explained.

Authorities found his body in four different containers.

Taylor Schabusiness asked investigators: ”Did you find all the parts yet?” They responded: “Going through the process. Looking.”

Investigators saw signs of ‘cleaning up’. Schabusiness admitted she didn’t want to get caught— she planned to take his body with her. She said: “I know I forgot the head, I wanted the head.” - “You were gonna take it with you?” she was asked, and she responded: “Yes.”

Schabusiness told investigators she didn’t want Thyrion dead, but it just happened as she ‘blacked out’.

“Did you like it?” she was asked by investigators. “I liked it,” she responded.

In the lead-up to the trial, Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh ordered several competency evaluations, which delayed the trial twice and allowed a new defense lawyer - after Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney in court.

Judge Walsh said: “There is a greater weight of the credible evidence which supports a finding Schabusiness is competent to stand trial and I will make that finding now.

Over four days, the jury sat through dozens of witnesses and hours of testimony. Once in their hands, it took jurors just 30 minutes to deliberate and convict Schabusiness of murder.

And it only took them 58 minutes during the trial’s second phase to reject the defense’s insanity plea and find her legally responsible for her crimes.

“At the time the crimes were committed, did she have a mental disease or defect? the answer is no,” the judge said.

The jurors never heard from Schabusiness directly. She maintained her right to remain silent during both phases of the trial.

She will be back in court for sentencing on September 26, 2023.

