STORMS TONIGHT... STILL MUGGY ON FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Fog should burn off by 8 a.m. with sunny skies and tropical humidity pushing the feels-like temperature to 100
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Strong to severe storms will be ongoing across Northeast Wisconsin until the early morning hours and it is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The main threats posed will be from damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph along with frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. After midnight, the severe threat will be ending, but some heavy rain and thunder could linger. The humidity continues and lows will fall to around 70 degrees.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies for a good part of Friday, but there will be the potential for another round of storms by the evening. Some of those storms could also be strong as a cold front moves across the region. It will be another muggy day, but highs should be a little cooler... topping out in the middle 80s. Once any storms end late Friday; winds will turn to the north and cooler, less humid air should arrive.

Your weekend is looking much quieter and comfortable by comparison. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, a stray PM shower cannot be totally ruled out. Highs both days this weekend should be close to 80 degrees with low humidity. Sunday should be dry and mostly sunny. The heat and humidity should both gradually return early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NNE 10 KTS, WAVES 1-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms... Could be strong/severe, especially NORTHWEST. LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Scattered storms late, mainly SOUTH. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable and less humid. A stray PM shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable with low humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. A chance of storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: An early shower possible with a mix of sun and clouds. Still humid. HIGH: 85

