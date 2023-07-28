Storm causes major damage at Raptor Education Group facility in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - When a thunderstorm with heavy rain and substantial wind gusts rolled through Langlade County on the evening of Thursday, July 27, 2023, the Raptor Education Group sustained significant damage.

The generator is not working anymore, which means there is no power, water, or a landline phone connection. Critical patients and those in incubators had to be moved to the main house that is serviced by a backup generator.

The center expects that many nestling birds will have been injured during the storm and need urgent care.

When injured birds are found, the center recommends keeping them in a cardboard box with a towel or some piece of cloth on the bottom. Keeping them warm is essential, but it is also necessary to not feed or water them. Despite the current circumstances, new arrivals are welcome and staff at the center will do their very best to help.

Staff is still in the process of assessing the damage. Thankfully, neither humans nor birds were injured during the storm. Everyone is safe.

REGI in Antigo storm damage I (REGI Antigo)

