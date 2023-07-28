SEVERE THREAT LINGERS MAINLY FOR SOUTH, BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WITH NORMAL HIGHS

It’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Another batch of heavy or strong thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening because of the cold front from last night has now stalled out across the southern half of Wisconsin. This boundary will be the focus for more storms as we heat up into the afternoon. Most of these storms will be SOUTH of Highway 29. Storms may have lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail. We strongly encourage folks heading to AirVenture today to be “weather aware” by knowing where you can seek shelter if more storms arrive. It’s also a good idea to download and use our First Alert Weather app while around Wittman Regional Airport (details are below).

It won’t be as hot as Thursday, but Friday’s temperatures will still be very warm. Highs will be mainly in the low to middle 80s. You’ll find some upper 70s near Lake Michigan and by the bayshore. It’s going to be another muggy day across northeast Wisconsin... However, as northeast winds blow tonight, drier air will gradually settle into the area. Your weekend will be seasonable and more comfortable, with highs near 80 degrees.

More heat and humidity slowly builds next week, with highs in the 80s. We’re tracking another chance of showers and thunderstorms, arriving on either Wednesday or Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. More thunderstorms SOUTH... Could be heavy. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Storms ending SOUTH. Clearing skies. Humidity slowly drops. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable and less humid. Maybe a stray shower. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Another nice late July day! HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and turning humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84

