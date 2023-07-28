Packers second-year receivers leading the charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Life in the NFL comes at you fast. No group in the Packers locker room knows that better than the wide receivers.

That’s with a trio of second year wide outs looking to build on their rookie seasons and lead the room at the same time.

“You know, just in terms of being able to handle the stress and the pressure of this game. Surely I think it’s helped me with that a lot and finding ways to cope with adversity and finding ways to still get better,” said Christian Watson.

Christian Watson leads the way among the returning receivers with 611 yards and seven scores a year ago. Not far behind is Romeo Doubs after posting 425 yards and three TDs after missing four games due to an ankle injury.

Last year’s training camp star is not just focused on himself in the second go around either.

“I just want for us, not just me, but for a lot of us to just let everything be natural. In between to continue to get at it and keep working,” said Romeo Doubs.

The old man in the room, at least in terms of actual age, is now Samori Toure at 25 years old.

“I saw it on Twitter somewhere. I was surprised but we’ve got a young team. I remember how I was last year coming in. I was watching all the vets in the room like a hawk, whether they knew it or not,” said Samori Toure.

The seventh round pick from a year ago earned plenty of praise from his coaches for the work he put in during the offseason. Including wide receivers coach Jason Vrable saying, “You wouldn’t even recognize the guy from last year with this growth” when meeting with reporters back in May.

A sentiment that has been echoed by head coach Matt LaFleur.

“When you’re hard work is recognized, whether it’s me or somebody else, that’s what we do it for. Definitely means a lot but it also motivates me to keep going,” said Toure.

Adding to that confidence is the fact that general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office did not add a veteran wide receiver to the room over the offseason.

“It shows that he’s confident in us as a receiver room. He thinks that we can provide what this team needs to be successful next year,” said Toure.

Now it’s on that young group to prove the coaches, teammates, and front office right.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.