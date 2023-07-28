Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.

Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers.

He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.

Meanwhile at practice Friday, the Packers took it easy with a walk-through. DAvid Bakhtiari returned to action after getting the day off Thursday.

Rookie Lukas Van Ness was moved from third to second team reps.

