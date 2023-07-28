Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.

Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers.

He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.

Meanwhile at practice Friday, the Packers took it easy with a walk-through. DAvid Bakhtiari returned to action after getting the day off Thursday.

Rookie Lukas Van Ness was moved from third to second team reps.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Packers second-year receivers leading the charge
Former Packers Head Coach Mike Holmgren and receiver Sterling Sharpe named semifinalists for...
Holmgren, Sharpe HOF Semifinalists
On the eve of his first training camp practice as the starting quarterback, Jordan Love...
“Be Yourself” Love receives pre-camp text from Rodgers
Packers Dream Drive in rain
Packers Training Camp opens carrying on a tradition