Oshkosh Arena shut down due to fire code violations, city says

Basketball game at Menominee Nation Arena (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of the Oshkosh Arena was locked out of the building due to multiple fire code violations, the city of Oshkosh said Friday.

According to a statement from the city, the Oshkosh Fire Department informed the Oshkosh Arena on July 18 that their failure to bring fire code violations into compliance by 5:00 p.m. on July 25 would result in warning signs being posted on the property prohibiting entry and the building would be secured to deny occupancy.’

The city said multiple fire inspections of the building identified several fire code violations and the city didn’t receive documentation by the 5 p.m. deadline that the violations had been resolved.

The city listed the violations as:

• The fire alarm system panel indicated three trouble alarms that need to be addressed and repaired. This system is also to be serviced annually, and the last date of service was June, 2021.

• Quarterly and annual sprinkler system inspections and testing have not been completed since May 11, 2022.

• The Ansul extinguishing system requires semi-annual service. This system was last serviced in December, 2022.

• The kitchen hoods require semi-annual professional cleaning and inspection. The hoods were last cleaned and inspected on September 30, 2021.

• The fire alarm system is not being monitored since June of 2023.

The city of Oshkosh issued citations to the Oshkosh Arena on October 26, 2022, and again on February 22, 2023, due to non-compliance with fire code.

The city says the violations create a fire hazard, which is why officials took action to prohibit entry until the violations can be remedied.

Action 2 News is attempting to reach out to the owners of the Oshkosh Arena for comment. This story will be updated when a statement becomes available.

