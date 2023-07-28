Old Glory Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture for Washington, DC

We talk with two veterans before they take their seat on the whirlwind trip to Washington, DC
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There are only a few days left for what many people call the Greatest Celebration in Aviation. A highlight of EAA AirVenture each year is the Honor Flight.

Military veterans and their advocates lined up early Friday morning to depart Oshkosh for a one-day, whirlwind trip to see the war memorials in Washington, DC.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Reilly spoke with two veterans eager to take their seats on the plane.

They will return to Oshkosh Friday evening for what promises to be a rousing homecoming.

