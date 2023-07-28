Old Glory Honor Flight departs EAA AirVenture for Washington, DC
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There are only a few days left for what many people call the Greatest Celebration in Aviation. A highlight of EAA AirVenture each year is the Honor Flight.
Military veterans and their advocates lined up early Friday morning to depart Oshkosh for a one-day, whirlwind trip to see the war memorials in Washington, DC.
Action 2 News reporter Emily Reilly spoke with two veterans eager to take their seats on the plane.
They will return to Oshkosh Friday evening for what promises to be a rousing homecoming.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.