Name released of Sun Prairie man whose body was found in Big Green Lake

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Sun Prairie man was identified Friday as the person whose body was recovered from Big Green Lake last week.

In an update, the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office released the man’s name, identifying him as Simil Sebastian. The 37-year-old’s body was found in the lake last Friday.

Emergency crews had been searching the lake for him since the previous afternoon when someone called 911 to report a missing boater. Searchers combed the lake until dark on Thursday night before finding the 37-year-old Sebastian’s body the next day.

The latest update did not confirm how Sebastian died, nor did it indicate how he ended up in the lake.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.