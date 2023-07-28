Name released of Sun Prairie man whose body was found in Big Green Lake

A Sun Prairie man has been identified as the person who drowned in Big Green Lake last week.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Sun Prairie man was identified Friday as the person whose body was recovered from Big Green Lake last week.

In an update, the Green Lake Sheriff’s Office released the man’s name, identifying him as Simil Sebastian. The 37-year-old’s body was found in the lake last Friday.

Emergency crews had been searching the lake for him since the previous afternoon when someone called 911 to report a missing boater. Searchers combed the lake until dark on Thursday night before finding the 37-year-old Sebastian’s body the next day.

The latest update did not confirm how Sebastian died, nor did it indicate how he ended up in the lake.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness
Kirk Bangstad
Minocqua Brewery meeting ends in mayhem
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Green Lake Plane Crash
Two people treated for minor injuries after small plane crash in Green Lake County
Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Motorcyclist dies in Oconto County crash

Latest News

Thunderstorms on radar, evening of July 28, 2023
Still strong storms moving through much of NE Wisconsin tonight
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
I-43 Leo Frigo bridge opens ahead of schedule in Green Bay
Wisconsin volleyball plays Marquette at Oconomowoc High School to kickoff their spring season.
Wisconsin volleyball picked to win fifth-straight conference title
Vietnam Veterans returning from Washington
For many Vietnam Veterans, it feels like the conflict was yesterday
Vietnam Veterans returning from Washington
Vietnam veterans at AirVenture reflect on their years of service